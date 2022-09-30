Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,055 in the last 365 days.

Statement Regarding EACA Funding

RHODE ISLAND, September 30 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The following statement can be attributed to Matthew Sheaff on behalf of the Governor and the Administration:

"Today, state government agencies are submitting their budget requests to the Office of Management and Budget and both House and Senate Fiscal Advisors. This begins the FY2024 budget development process. At Governor McKee's direction, both the Department of Administration's and Executive Office of Health and Human Services' budget submissions have proposed funding for implementing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. Specifically, the DOA and EOHHS budget proposals provide insurance coverage for abortion-related services for state employees and individuals enrolled in Medicaid. While the Governor and his team will be reviewing the agency submissions to develop the final proposal for January, the budget submittal to the General Assembly will include these important health services to groups who cannot access them now." ? ###

You just read:

Statement Regarding EACA Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.