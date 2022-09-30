Statement Regarding EACA Funding

RHODE ISLAND, September 30 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The following statement can be attributed to Matthew Sheaff on behalf of the Governor and the Administration:

"Today, state government agencies are submitting their budget requests to the Office of Management and Budget and both House and Senate Fiscal Advisors. This begins the FY2024 budget development process. At Governor McKee's direction, both the Department of Administration's and Executive Office of Health and Human Services' budget submissions have proposed funding for implementing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. Specifically, the DOA and EOHHS budget proposals provide insurance coverage for abortion-related services for state employees and individuals enrolled in Medicaid. While the Governor and his team will be reviewing the agency submissions to develop the final proposal for January, the budget submittal to the General Assembly will include these important health services to groups who cannot access them now." ? ###