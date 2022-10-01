Prince Edward Island celebrates Treaty Day

CANADA, October 1 - Today is the fourth year of recognizing October 1 as Treaty Day, an important step in the Province’s commitment to reconciliation with the PEI Mi’kmaq.

Due to Hurricane Fiona and ongoing recovery efforts, public events for Treaty Day have been cancelled.

This significant day celebrates the continuing friendship and shared history of Islanders and the PEI Mi’kmaq and continues to affirm the Province’s commitment to advancing reconciliation.

“Today is the fourth annual Treaty Day here in Epekwitk, which recognizes the relationship between the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq and the Crown,” said Chief Darlene Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation. “Treaty Day is a chance to raise awareness of the Peace and Friendship Treaties that still bear great significance today. It is important that the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq and public have knowledge of these treaties and what they mean. We are all Treaty People, and that comes with certain rights and responsibilities, not just for the Mi’kmaq, but for all Islanders. I encourage people to take time and learn about Aboriginal and Treaty rights, and learn more about Mi’kmaq traditions, history, and culture.”

“It’s the fourth anniversary of Treaty Day and our continued partnership to raise awareness of Mi’kmaq history and culture,” said Chief Junior Gould of Abegweit First Nation. “There is much to learn about the Mi’kmaq here in Epekwitk, both historically and presently, and recognition of the treaties signed between the Mi’kmaq and the Crown is essential as we work towards reconciliation. Epekwitk is home to all Islanders. It is vital that we take time to acknowledge our shared history and where we can go when we work together in peace and friendship, as our ancestors intended when they signed these treaties.”

The Mi’kmaq Grand Council flag will be raised at the Provincial Administration Building (PAB) courtyard and it will fly for the entire month of October.

Premier King and Chiefs Bernard and Gould were going to sign a memorandum of understanding on treaty education today, as part of the provincial government’s commitment to work together with the PEI Mi’kmaq. However, the signing is delayed due to the ongoing recovery efforts post Hurricane Fiona.

“Treaty Day is an important day for the province to recognize and reinforce our relationship with the PEI Mi’kmaq and Indigenous peoples,” said Premier Dennis King, and Minister responsible for Indigenous Relations. “We are committed to work together on future initiatives, including treaty education. We look forward to taking this important step towards meaningful reconciliation.”

Visit Understanding Indigenous Matters and L’nuey to learn more about reconciliation.



