Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,052 in the last 365 days.

YMCA OF PIERCE AND KITSAP COUNTIES LAUNCHES VIRTUAL+ AND NEW STANDARD OF HYBRID WELLNESS

New Membership Model Virtual+ Is the Only In-Person and Digital Health and Fitness Option

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ending the battle between an in-person or digital-only fitness subscription, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCAPKC) now offers Virtual+. The new membership is $25 per month and offers people the ability to train and learn anywhere with all access to YMCA360, plus one visit per month to one of its nine leading facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, group exercise classes, and expansive aquatics centers for a richer health and wellness experience.

"Virtual+ opens a door to fitness and wellness for people who may have a digital-only fitness subscription, who may not feel comfortable leaving their home, who may be exercising solo, or who may feel intimidated at the gym," said Charlie Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCAPKC. "It gives them the chance to take ownership of their health journey, wherever they may be and have the ability to connect to a safe, inclusive community when they want."

YMCA360 is an application available to all full members at YMCAPKC. Featuring live and on-demand classes in 4K Ultra HD, new content gets released every week from YMCAs across the nation with accessible, fun instructors. YMCA360 offers thousands of diverse classes from yoga, HIIT, and barre to youth sports, arts, and cooking. Members can complete programs designed to target different fitness components or complete entire collections to catalyze progress toward their goals. YMCA360 integrates with Apple TV, Roku, androidtv, iPhone, and iPad.

More information about Virtual+ is available online at ymcapkc.org.

About YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community. Since 1883, the YMCA of Pierce Kitsap Counties has worked to empower everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across our communities. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ymca-of-pierce-and-kitsap-counties-launches-virtual-and-new-standard-of-hybrid-wellness-301638107.html

SOURCE Young Men's Christian Association of Pierce and Kitsap County

You just read:

YMCA OF PIERCE AND KITSAP COUNTIES LAUNCHES VIRTUAL+ AND NEW STANDARD OF HYBRID WELLNESS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.