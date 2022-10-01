RGV Agents Make 69 Arrests After Thwarting Smuggling Attempts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdicted six smuggling events leading to 69 arrests.

On September 28, RGV agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Jeep near Norias. Agents activated their emergency lights and the vehicle veered off the road, struck a fence and came to a stop where multiple subjects exited the vehicle and attempted to abscond into nearby brush. Eight migrants were apprehended.

Later that evening, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects load into a pickup truck near the Rio Grande south of Alamo. The vehicle drove away from the river and came to a stop before reaching U.S. Military Highway. The occupants bailed out and ran into nearby fields. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter responded and assisted agents in apprehending nine migrants. The driver was not located.

Just after midnight on September 29, RGV agents apprehended two subjects near Linn. The migrants were located after agents observed a Cadillac SRX veer off the road and drive through a ranch perimeter fence. Several subjects, including the driver, absconded into nearby brush and eluded arrest.

A few hours later, RGV agents encountered a similar situation with a Chrysler 200 near Norias. This event led to the apprehension of six migrants from the bailout.

Additionally, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents made 44 arrests from two tractor trailers last night at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

