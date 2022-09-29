Vietnamese, Cuban PMs discuss measures to boost cooperation

VIETNAM, September 29 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation more practically and effectively in many fields during their talks held in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The talks took place right after an official welcome held for the Cuban PM who is on an official friendship visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart PM Chính.

This is PM Cruz’s first visit to a country outside Latin America since he took office in December 2019, and also the first to Việt Nam by a high-ranking leader of Cuba since 2018.

The two PMs agreed on measures to enhance cooperation in fields such as politics, diplomacy, national security and defence, trade and investment, agriculture, health and education and training.

They shared the target of developing the economic ties to the same level as their good political relations.

The two sides agreed on ways to stabilise bilateral trade relations and to create conditions for businesses of the two countries to do business and invest in the fields of infrastructure development for industrial zones and tourism, production of construction materials and consumer products and renewable energies as well as measures to expand cooperation to other potential sectors.

They agreed to share experience in building an independent and self-reliant economy associated with extensive and effective international integration in adaptation with global economic challenges.

PM Chính expressed delight at the comprehensive development of Việt Nam-Cuba relations. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 period, the two countries still maintained phone talks and bilateral visits at high-ranking levels, which reflected the special friendship between the two countries.

PM Chính spoke highly of the development steps in cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba over recent years, particularly in agriculture, investment and healthcare as well as the effective operation of the bilateral cooperation mechanism.

The Vietnamese Government leader thanked Cuba for its effective and prompt assistance and cooperation with Việt Nam in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuban PM Cruz congratulated Việt Nam on the great and comprehensive renewal achievements made by the country as well as its pandemic control and socio-economic recovery and development.

He affirmed that Cuba always attaches great importance to and wishes to deepen the special traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam.

The two PMs agreed to continue maintaining dialogues and exchanges of visits of high-ranking delegations at all levels and to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation.

They agreed to the need to share theoretical and practical experience in building socialism in each country.

On this occasion, PM Chính announced the decision of the Party and State of Việt Nam to present Cuban people 5,000 tonnes of rice to help Cuba address recent socio-economic difficulties.

Cuban PM Cruz thanked Việt Nam for its solidarity and support for Cuba.

The two PMs also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and agreed to continue consulting and closely coordinating and supporting each other at regional and international organisation and multilateral forums.

They shared the common stance of supporting the handling of international disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Việt Nam reaffirmed the consistent stance of demanding to remove unilateral economic and financial embargoes against Cuba.

After the talks, PM Chính, on behalf of the Party and State of Việt Nam, presented Cuban PM Cruz with the Hồ Chí Minh Order for his contribution to the relations between Việt Nam and Cuba.

The two PMs witnessed the signing of three bilateral cooperation documents, including a Joint Action Plan to implement a bilateral economic agenda for 2023-2025; a Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural and food cooperation; and an action plan on healthcare cooperation between the two countries.

Meeting with Party leader, NA Chairman

Cuban PM Cruz met Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng later the same day.

Party leader Trọng said he believed that the Cuban PM's visit to Việt Nam would contribute to deepen the special traditional friendship and enhance the cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries.

He proposed the two sides enhance coordination and actively implement relations across all three channels: Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy; and effectively carry out cooperation agreements as well as support each other.

Cuban PM Cruz said achievements and experience of Việt Nam in the renewal process served as a motivation and important channel of consultancy for Cuba.

At a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Cuban PM Cruz affirmed that Cuba highly valued the special traditional friendship between the two countries which was laid by President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban President Fidel Castro and has been continuously promoted by leaders and people of different generations of the two countries.

Chairman Huệ affirmed that the NA and people of Việt Nam always support the revolutionary cause of Cuban people and attach great importance to the solidarity, friendship and special cooperation between the two countries.

The NA of Việt Nam will continue to work closely with the Cuban NA to share experience in law building and supervision work as well as coordinate at regional and international parliamentary forums. — VNS