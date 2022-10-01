Submit Release
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Partners with Kazakhstan on Two Recent Nuclear Security Training Courses

From September 12-16, 2022 at the Nuclear Security Training Center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, DTRA held a workshop focused on nuclear material accounting and control capacity-building using Kazakhstan’s nuclear material inventory management system. DTRA partners with Kazakhstan to sustain this system to support Kazakhstan’s international reporting requirements for nuclear material.

The second engagement took place from September 19-23, 2022 at the Anti-Crisis Training Center in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstani National Guard trainers led a train-the-trainer (T3) version of a physical protection systems operations training course, designing and leading both lectures and practical exercises with observation from U.S. experts. This T3 process, which DTRA also implements with Kazakhstan’s civilian nuclear enterprise, is part of a broader selection of training where Kazakhstani instructors modify existing DTRA-provided curriculum and then deliver the courses as part of a partner-led transition to sustainment. These T3 efforts are also critical for training center in further developing instructor cadre and transferring courses into existing curricula.

The United States partners with Kazakhstan on its non-proliferation and nuclear security efforts as part of our ongoing cooperation under the Umbrella Agreement “Between the United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning the Destruction of Silo Launchers of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Emergency Response, and the Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

