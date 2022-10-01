Defense Threat Reduction Agency Travels to Kazakhstan for Nuclear Security Capacity-Building

DTRA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and the National Nuclear Center visit an observation point at Degelen Mountain within the Semipalatinsk Test Site (STS). The United States and Kazakhstan have partnered to secure nuclear material and testing infrastructure at STS for nearly 30 years.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) traveled to Kazakhstan in September for official meetings, technical discussions, and site visits with Kazakhstani nuclear security counterparts. This included engagements with the National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov, Kazakhstan, focusing on Semipalatinsk Test Site (STS) site visits and progress checks for ongoing work to upgrade physical security at the Baikal-1 and Impulse Graphite Reactor complexes.

The United States partners with Kazakhstan under the Umbrella Agreement “Between the United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning the Destruction of Silo Launchers of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Emergency Response, and the Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.” These efforts reflect a joint commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation.

By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 1 October, 2022 | Topics: News, U.S. & Kazakhstan