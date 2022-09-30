Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,015 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on Cosponsoring Legislation to Reform the Electoral Count Act

DELAWARE, September 30 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released the below statement following his co-sponsorship of the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, bipartisan legislation to reform and modernize the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and support an orderly transfer of power:

“On January 6, 2021, insurrectionists attacked police officers, vandalized our very symbol of democracy, and attempted to disrupt the peaceful transition of power in the United States. We have also learned that, in the weeks and months leading up to that dark day, a number of individuals repeatedly tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election in a number of states. In response to this unprecedented attack on our democracy, I am proud to join a bipartisan group of Senators in introducing legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure the horrible events that took place on January 6th can never happen again.

“This bipartisan legislation makes it clear that American voters elect the President of the United States and supports an orderly—and peaceful— transfer of power to future Administrations. While we should be doing more to protect voting rights and ballot access across the country, I believe that this legislation is a critical piece to protecting our nation’s democracy. I urge the rest of my colleagues to join us in supporting this important legislation so that we can send it to President Biden’s desk in short order.”

 

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on Cosponsoring Legislation to Reform the Electoral Count Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.