Single lane closure in Nawiliwili for route improvement study

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is informing the public of a single lane closure in the northbound direction of Rice Street, between the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort and Mokoi Street, for a time trial survey.

The study period will be from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12 – Friday Oct. 14. The study will allow HDOT to evaluate the impact of closing the climbing lane on Rice Street. The potential closure of this lane will then allow HDOT to make future improvements in this area to better serve multi modal travelers, such as bicyclists and pedestrians.

Following evaluation, data collected from this study will be made available through the Kaua`i District office. No other areas are being considered at this time.

Electronic message boards will be posted prior to the closure area to alert motorists. Please plan your routes accordingly. If you have any questions regarding this closure, please contact HDOT at 808-587-2160.

