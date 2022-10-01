USACE, HDOT sign cost sharing agreement

Main, News Posted on Sep 30, 2022 in Harbors News

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (Sept. 29, 2022) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement (FCSA) with the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) to initiate a new start study for Honolulu Harbor.

The Honolulu Deep Draft Harbor Modification Feasibility Study will investigate alternatives to improve ship navigation efficiency, reduce transportation costs, maintain safety in Honolulu Harbor and improve the resilience of Harbor operations to meet the demand for goods in Hawaii and U.S. territories in the Pacific.

“The new agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is of great importance. Billions of dollars in goods come in through Honolulu Harbor every day. Hawaii’s largest harbor is crucial for the state and the entire South Pacific,” said Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director. “Maintaining and upgrading Honolulu Harbor is a top priority for HDOT, and this new partnership with USACE will help us focus on this critical infrastructure.”

“This agreement emphasizes our collaborative partnership with HDOT and supports our mission to deliver engineering solutions to the state of Hawaii and across the Indo-Pacific for generations to come,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, USACE Honolulu District Commander.

The federal objective of water and related land resources planning is to contribute to National Economic Development consistent with protecting the nation’s environment, pursuant to national environmental statutes, applicable executive orders, and other federal planning requirements.

The FCSA was signed Sept. 23, 2022 by Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey and HDOT Director Jade Butay initiating the start of the feasibility study. The study is estimated to cost a minimum of $3 million, cost shared 50/50 between HDOT and USACE, and take a minimum of three years to complete.

For more information, contact the Honolulu District Public Affairs Office at (808) 835-4004/4003 or [email protected].

Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Commander shakes hands with Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director after signing a feasibility cost sharing agreement (FCSA) between the two agencies to initiate a new start study for Honolulu Harbor. (Photo by USACE Honolulu District)

