Firefighter Recounts Life Experiences, Traumas, Complex Contemplations
Mick Crowe tells all in "The Psychotic Fireman: Well, I never expected that!"UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A firefighter and philosopher, Mick Crowe shares his experiences, life lessons and complex contemplations in the pages of his memoir, "The Psychotic Fireman: Well, I never expected that!" In its pages he also delves into his struggle with mental illness, to raise awareness regarding the matter, and to help readers with their own journeys.
"The Psychotic Fireman: Well, I never expected that!" chronicles Crowe's journey, spanning from his difficult childhood to finding success as a firefighter, risking his life in the service of others. It also describes how when he turned 40 he felt ill with what he describes as something similar to post-traumatic stress disorder, psychotic depression and schizophrenia. By telling his life story, Crowe simultaneously processes his experiences and shares his realizations and learnings to readers everywhere.
Disclosing these sensitive details in his life has taken Crowe much courage. It is his hope to contribute to destigmatizing mental illness. He aims to inspire more open conversations about the subject, which will help both those affected by these conditions, their loved ones, and professionals. They will also get a glimpse of the deepest depths of his mind as he bares his profound contemplations on life, the universe and everything within it.
"This book has been written to explain what mental illness is like, to help both the sufferers and their family and friends by increasing awareness and understanding. The medical profession may also gain some valuable insight." Crowe says. "If nobody ever tells the truth about their illness nobody can ever learn from them, therefore nobody can ever help anyone."
About the Author
Mick Crowe has participated in book signing events. A short story of his, "3682 Words in a Nutshell," has been used in a university lecture to demonstrate the effects of mental illness to psychology students at Wolverhampton University in England.
One stormy night, about five years ago, I popped out of the house to fulfill my smoking habit. I wasn’t enjoying myself in the wind and rain and glanced at the old cricket pavilion in the garden. It was being used for a storage room at the time but had a desk in it. Along came the frost and snow and I would sit at this desk writing notes, that are some inches thick by now, and I decided to form some of them into a book.
I needed my solitude; how was I going to sort all this out into a logical pattern? I found an old electric heater that I placed on the floor next to me, it would often singe my trousers while watching my breath condensate in the freezing air.
I was cutting out paragraphs from my notes and gluing them on fresh sheets of A4 paper and the book slowly formed. I lasted two winters like this, and then I decided to get a restoration project on the go, so I draft proofed all of the pavilion and fitted a log burner. This was now my studio or as my friends call it, “The Mancave”.
After a lot of summer sweats and freezing winter temperatures to achieve my goal, and after buying a laptop, with one-finger typing, I came from nothing to a published author in four years. I hope my next book won’t take so
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn