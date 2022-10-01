The Newest Vegan Restaurant In Redondo Beach Is The Lil Vegerie

Lil Vegerie wants to show people how great vegan food can taste and how healthy it can be

“Our mission is to show people whose lives may be improved by a higher vegetable consumption that this food can burst with flavor and texture. We’re so happy to have created a menu that feels great and tastes even better.” said owner Jason Cervantes.

"We want people to know that vegan food is not only healthy but it's also really delicious," he continued, "A lot of people think that going vegan means giving up all their favorite foods, but that's not true at all."

Lil Vegerie aims to make healthy eating enjoyable and simple. They provide high-quality, delicious, and nutrient-dense plant-based eating in an uplifting, welcoming, fast-casual setting.

Their menu is vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free cuisine that eliminates oils such as canola and cottonseed.

It features unique, plant-based versions of American classics such as the Philly Cheesesteak Bowl and Chickpea Tuna Bowl, as well as pressed juices and frescas.

Vegan food has become increasingly popular in the last 5 years as people have become more aware of the effect animal products have on the environment as well as their own health.

A vegan diet excludes all animal products, including meat, dairy, and eggs. While some people choose to follow a vegan diet for ethical reasons, others do so for health reasons. There are many health benefits to following a vegan diet, including lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer, and improved mental health. Additionally, veganism is often more environmentally sustainable than other diets as it requires less land, water, and energy to produce.

Famous vegans include former MLB pitcher Pat Neshek, former Laker Javale McGee, director James Cameron, and drummer Travis Barker.

Redondo Beach is a coastal city in Los Angeles County, California, U.S. It's one of three beach communities on Santa Monica Bay.

Redondo Beach was once part of the 1785 Spanish land grant Rancho San Pedro. Today, it is a popular tourist destination for its Municipal Pier and beach. The beach stretches from Torrance Beach in the south to Redondo Pier in the north.

The seaside side of PCH has restaurants and boating, while inland is residential. South Bay surfers frequent Redondo Breakwall. This power plant features "Gray Whale Migration," a 586-foot-by-95-foot whale mural by Robert Wyland.

Lill’ Vegerie is a chef-driven, plant-inspired take-out restaurant where eating clean is delicious and easy. They serve bowls, salads, freshly crafted juices & more. Everything on the menu is vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and avoids processed ingredients whenever possible. They believe eating more plants creates a healthier and happier world for everyone.

Lil Vegerie is located at 800 South Pacific Coast Hwy Ste. 6A, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. They are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 8pm & Sunday 11am to 7pm They can be reached at 310-504-0236, by emailing hello@lilvegerie.com, or on Instagram at @lilvegerie

Visit their website at https://www.lilvegerie.com.

