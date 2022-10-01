LeBron James VS Michael Jordan: Wealth Comparison and Performance

As of the 2016-2017 season, the NBA player with the highest salary is LeBron James, who is earning $31 million this year. Other high-earning players include Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony. While some may argue that these players are overpaid, there is no doubt that they are among the best in the game and bring in a lot of revenue for their teams.

James has been with the Cavaliers since 2010 and is one of the most popular players in the league. He has led the team to four consecutive Finals appearances and won a championship in 2016. In addition to his salary from the Cavs, James also earns millions from endorsements deals with companies like Nike and Coca-Cola.

Bryant is a Los Angeles Lakers legend and is currently in his final season. He has earned over $300 million in salary during his career, making him one of the richest players in NBA history. Durant signed a new contract with the Golden State Warriors this offseason that will pay him $26.5 million per year. Anthony is a 10-time All-Star who recently signed a five-year, $124 million contract with the New York Knicks.

While these players are certainly among the highest-paid in the NBA, there are a few others who are close behind. Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, and Chris Paul all have contracts that will pay them over $20 million per year. And, of course, there is always the possibility that a new player could sign a mega-deal that would dwarf the salaries of these current stars. So, while LeBron James may be the highest-paid player in the NBA right now, that could change in the future.

The Most Famous NBA Players

Some of the most famous NBA players include Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. These players have become global icons and have helped to popularize the sport of basketball around the world. They are all incredibly talented players who have had tremendous success in the NBA.

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest player of all time . He was an incredible scorer and an outstanding defender. Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championships in the 1990s. He was also named the NBA Finals MVP a record six times.

Kobe Bryant is another player who is considered to be one of the greatest of all time. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA Championships. Bryant was an outstanding scorer and a tenacious defender. He was named the NBA Finals MVP twice.

