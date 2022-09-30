Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is available under EUA to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For these individuals, the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is authorized as a:

Single primary vaccination dose

Single booster dose at least two months after completing primary vaccination with the vaccine

Heterologous (or “mix and match”) single booster dose following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. The dosing interval for the heterologous booster dose is the same as that authorized for a booster dose of the vaccine used for primary vaccination. View COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility.

On February 27, 2021, FDA issued an EUA for the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

On May 5, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited the authorized use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Emergency Use Authorization Status: Authorized Name: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturer: Janssen Biotech Inc.,

a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson

Authorized Use

For the prevention of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and in individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Common Side Effects

The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of these side effects occurred within 1-2 days following vaccination and were mild to moderate in severity and lasted 1-2 days. Learn more.

