Palau National Day

On behalf of United States of America, I congratulate the people of Palau on 28 years of independence and send you best wishes on your National Day.

Our nations have a long tradition of friendship and partnership. The vital U.S.-Palau relationship is built on shared values and common sacrifices. The United States and Palau’s shared commitment to democracy and a free, open, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide our relationship.

Earlier this year our two governments cooperated on the successful Our Ocean Conference in Palau. This conference is just one sign of how cooperation between the United States and Palau can have a strong, positive effect throughout the Pacific.

The results of the U.S.-Palau relationship include improved action on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; enhanced maritime cooperation; an aggressive response to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic; and a collaborative response to the ongoing climate crisis.

There is still more work to be done, but with the friendship the United States and Palau have built between our nations, we know there are many years of peace and prosperity to come.