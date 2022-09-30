Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): The FDA continues to take steps to monitor the supply chain. The Drug Shortage Staff within the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has asked manufacturers to evaluate their entire supply chain, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished dose forms, and any components that may be impacted in any area of the supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For the latest information from the FDA on COVID-19 see our website at: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

To report a drug shortage please contact the CDER Drug Shortage Staff at: DRUGSHORTAGES@fda.hhs.gov