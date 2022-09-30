Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): The FDA continues to take steps to monitor the supply chain. The Drug Shortage Staff within the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has asked manufacturers to evaluate their entire supply chain, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished dose forms, and any components that may be impacted in any area of the supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For the latest information from the FDA on COVID-19 see our website at: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
To report a drug shortage please contact the CDER Drug Shortage Staff at: DRUGSHORTAGES@fda.hhs.gov
Drug Shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Manufacturers provide FDA most drug shortage information, and the agency works closely with them to prevent or reduce the impact of shortages.
Shortage notifications and updates may be reported to FDA at drugshortages@fda.hhs.gov.
Influenza Season 2022-2023
Availability of Antiviral Medications (PDF - 131 KB) [Updated 9/30/2022]
For Industry: Send FDA Drug Shortage and Supply Notifications
Industry can notify FDA Drug Shortage Staff via CDER Direct NextGen Portal.
This portal is intended ONLY for drug manufacturers/applicants. Industry can notify the FDA Drug Shortage Staff of new discontinuances, GMP issues, increase in product demand, recalls, supply interruptions, or other events. If you have any questions, please contact: drugshortages@fda.hhs.gov.
FDA Drug Shortages Mobile App
Receive notifications when there is new or updated information about a drug product shortage or a drug within selected therapeutic categories.