Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Florida To Assist Hurricane Ian Response Efforts

September 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida.

"Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has mobilized and deployed over 60 personnel to support Florida’s response and recovery efforts, including:

Texas Division of Emergency Management:

One Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team, consisting of two personnel, to support EMAC coordination in the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

The Texas Disaster Recovery Task Force, consisting of five personnel, to support volunteer and donations management operations.

Texas A&M Forest Service:

One All-Hazards Incident Management Team, consisting of 12 personnel and one mobile command post, to support field operations in impacted areas.

These resources were deployed by TDEM at Governor Abbott’s direction following a request by the State of Florida through EMAC.

Additionally, more than 1,000 personnel from Texas electricity providers deployed to Florida this week to support power restoration.

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian in support of a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisted of 45 personnel, four boats, and two canines.

Additional resources may be deployed as requested by Florida officials. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system where the requesting state is responsible for the reimbursement of mission costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.