Completed PDUFA VI Deliverables

Assessment in Support of Sentinel System Public Report FDA’s assessment of the Sentinel system including the analysis and reporting of the impact of the Sentinel expansion and integration on FDA’s use of Sentinel for regulatory purposes. Enhancement and modernization of the FDA Drug Safety System 9/30/2022

2018 Public Meeting on Electronic Submissions and Data Standards Public Meeting Annual meeting to solicit stakeholder input regarding the electronic submission system. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities 7/10/2018

2019 Public Meeting on Electronic Submissions and Data Standards Public Meeting Annual meeting to solicit stakeholder input regarding the electronic submission system. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities 4/10/2019

2020 Public Meeting on Electronic Submissions and Data Standards Public Meeting Annual meeting to solicit stakeholder input regarding the electronic submission system. (Meeting cancelled) Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities

2021 Public Meeting on Electronic Submissions and Data Standards Public Meeting Annual meeting to solicit stakeholder input regarding the electronic submission system. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities 4/7/2021

2022 Public Meeting on Electronic Submissions and Data Standards Public Meeting Annual meeting to solicit stakeholder input regarding the electronic submission system. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities 4/12/2022

Adaptive Design for Clinical Trials of Drugs and Biologics Final Guidance Final guidance on complex adaptive trial designs. (Draft guidance published 9/28/2018) Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 11/29/2019

Advancing the Development and Implementation of Analysis Data Standards: Key Challenges and Opportunities Public Meeting Public meeting to bring the stakeholder community together to discuss challenges and opportunities to advance analysis data standards. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 6/12/2019

Analyze and Report on the Impact of Sentinel Website Posting / Update Summary of how select analyses conducted in Sentinel's ARIA system have been used by FDA. Enhancement and Modernization of the FDA Drug Safety System

Assessment of Combination Product Review Practices in PDUFA VI Public Report Independent third-party assessment to identify best practices and areas for improvement by FDA review staff and sponsors in the submission and review of combination products for consideration by both FDA and sponsors. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 8/28/2020

Assessment of FDA-Sponsor Communication Practices During the IND Stage of Drug/Biologic Development Public Report Independent third-party assessment of IND FDA-sponsor communication practices in PDUFA VI. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 6/17/2020

Benefit-Risk Assessment for New Drug and Biological Products Draft Guidance Draft guidance on benefit-risk assessments for new drugs and biologics. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 9/29/2021

Benefit-Risk Assessment in Drug Regulatory Decision-Making (Draft PDUFA VI Implementation Plan (FY 2018-2022)) Implementation Plan Updated implementation plan regarding the agency's continued implementation of structured benefit-risk assessment in the human drug review program. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 3/30/2018

BEST (Biomarkers, EndpointS, and other Tools) Resource Draft Guidance Developed in partnership with NIH, a glossary and taxonomy for biomarkers, endpoints, and other drug development tools. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review Last Updated: 5/2/2018

Best Practices for Development and Application of Disease Progression Models Public Workshop Workshop on model informed drug development and best practices for disease progression model development, including natural history and trial simulation. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 11/19/2021

BQ submissions Website Posting / Update List of current BQ submissions. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review Last Updated: 9/23/2021

Bridging for Drug-Devise and Biologic Device Combination Products: Draft Guidance for Industry Draft Guidance Draft guidance to provide recommendations to industry and FDA staff on how to approach bridging in new drug applications or biologics license applications. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 12/18/2019

CBER-CDER Data Standards Program Action Plan Public Report Quarterly update to the data standards action plan. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities Last updated: 5/6/2022

Characterizing FDA's Approach to Benefit-Risk Assessment throughout the Medical Product Life Cycle Public Meeting Public meeting to discuss the implementation and communication of FDA's benefit-risk assessment framework. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 5/16/2019

Combination Product Contacts Website Posting / Update Posting of key points of contact for combination product review in the Office of Combination Products and medical product centers. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development Last updated: 12/1/2021

Contents of a Complete Submission for Threshold Analyses and Human Factors Submissions to Drug and Biologic Applications Draft Guidance Draft guidance describing submission procedures for Human Factors protocols for NDAs and BLAs. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 9/28/2018

Development of Best Practices in Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling to Support Clinical Pharmacology Regulatory Decision-Making Public Workshop Workshop on model informed drug development approaches using physiologically based pharmacokinetic analyses as part of the model informed drug development workshop series. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 11/18/2019

Drug Development Tool Process Under the 21st Century Cures Act and PDUFA VI Public Meeting Public meeting to discuss the Drug Development Tool Qualification at FDA. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 12/11/2018

Electronic Submission and System Status Website Posting / Update Web resource that includes published targets for and measures ESG availability along with current ESG operational status updates and published submission isntructions in the event of a service disruption. Improve the Predictability and Consistency of PDUFA Electronic Submission Process Last updated: 2/9/2022

Eleventh Annual Sentinel Initiative Public Workshop Public Meeting Gathering of the Sentinel community and leading experts to promote collaboration. Enhancement and Modernization of the FDA Drug Safety System 4/3/2019 - 4/4/2019

Enhancing the Incorporation of Patient Perspectives on Clinical Trials Public Meeting Public meeting to discuss patient participation in clinical trials and incorporation of patient perspectives into clinical trials design. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 3/18/2019

Enhancing the Incorporation of Patient Perspectives on Clinical Trials Meeting Summary Public Report Meeting summary of public meeting to discuss patient participation in clinical trials and incorporation of patient perspectives into clinical trials design. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review

ESG and Standard Metrics - Submission Statistics Website Posting / Update Postings of historic and current metrics on Electronic Submission Gateway (ESG) performance. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities Last updated: 6/10/2022

FDA Data Standards Catalog Website Posting / Update Up-to-date and current catalog for agency data standards. Enhance Transparency and Accountability of FDA Electronic Submission and Data Standards Activities Last updated: 3/22/2022

FDA Final Hiring and Retention Assessment, Final Report Public Report Final study including the current state and recommended options for hiring processes and staff capacity. Comprehensive and Continuous Assessment of Hiring and Retention 12/10/2021

FDA Interim Hiring and Retention Assessment Report Public Report Interim study including the current state and recommended options for hiring processes and staff capacity. Comprehensive and Continuous Assessment of Hiring and Retention 6/5/2020

FDA PDUFA Hiring and Retention Final Assessment Public Meeting Public Meeting Public meeting to discuss the final assessment of FDA Hiring and Retention. Comprehensive and Continuous Assessment of Hiring and Retention 3/15/2022

FDA PDUFA Hiring and Retention Interim Assessment Public Meeting Public Meeting Public meeting to discuss the interim assessment of FDA Hiring and Retention. Comprehensive and Continuous Assessment of Hiring and Retention 7/30/2020

FDA-ISoP Public Workshop: Model Informed Drug Development (MIDD) for Oncology Products Public Workshop Jointly held workshop on model informed drug development for oncology products. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 2/1/2018

Financial Transparency and Efficiency of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, Biosimilar User Fee Act, and Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (FY2019) Public Meeting Public meeting to invite comments on financial transparency and efficiency of the user fee acts. Enhancing Management of User Fee Resources 6/7/2019

Financial Transparency and Efficiency of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, Biosimilar User Fee Act, and Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (FY2020) Public Meeting Public meeting to invite comments on financial transparency and efficiency of the user fee acts. Enhancing Management of User Fee Resources 6/22/2020

Financial Transparency and Efficiency of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, Biosimilar User Fee Act, and Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (FY2021) Public Meeting Public meeting to invite comments on financial transparency and efficiency of the user fee acts. Enhancing Management of User Fee Resources 6/28/2021

Five-Year Financial Plan Fiscal Years 2018-2019-2020-2021-2022, 2018 Version, for PDUFA Public Report FDA's initial five-year financial plan which will be updated annually. Financial Transparency and Efficiency 3/29/2018

Five-Year Financial Plan Fiscal Years 2018-2019-2020-2021-2022, 2019 Update, for PDUFA Public Report 2019 update to FDA's five-year financial plan. Financial Transparency and Efficiency 5/31/2019

Five-Year Financial Plan Fiscal Years 2018-2019-2020-2021-2022, 2020 Update, for PDUFA Public Report 2020 update to FDA's five-year financial plan. Financial Transparency and Efficiency 3/31/2020

Five-Year Financial Plan Fiscal Years 2018-2019-2020-2021-2022, 2021 Update, for PDUFA Public Report 2021 update to FDA's five-year financial plan. Financial Transparency and Efficiency 3/30/2021

Five-Year Financial Plan Fiscal Years 2018-2019-2020-2021-2022, 2022 Update, For PDUFA Public Report 2022 update to FDA's five-year financial plan. Financial Transparency and Efficiency 3/30/2022

Formal Meetings Between the FDA and Sponsors or Applicants of PDUFA Products Draft Guidance Revised draft guidance on formal meetings between FDA and sponsors. Meeting Management Goals 12/28/2017

FY2018 Human Drug User Fees Financial Management Evaluation Public Report Evaluation of PDUFA, BSUFA, and GDUFA program resource management during FY 2018. Enhancing Management of User Fee Resources 5/22/2019

Good Review Management Principles and Practices for New Drug Applications and Biologics License Applications Draft Guidance Updated GRMP guidance to include review activities that have been added to the human drug review program. First Cycle Review Management 9/25/2018

Independent Evaluation of the PDUFA and BsUFA Resource Capacity Planning Adjustment Methodology Public Report Evaluation of options and recommendations for the new methodology to accurately assess changes in the resource and capacity needs of the human drug review program. Resource Capcaity Planning and Modernized Time Reporting 4/3/2020

Independent Third-Party Assessment of IND FDA-Sponsor Communication Practices in PDUFA VI Public Meeting Public meeting to present and discuss the independent third-party assessment of IND FDA-sponsor communication practices. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 8/11/2020

Initial Assessment of FDA Hiring and Retention - A Path Forward Public Report Initial baseline study including the current state and recommended options for hiring processes and staff capacity. Comprehensive and Continuous Assessment of Hiring and Retention 11/15/2017

Initial Public Meeting on FDA Hiring and Retention - A Path Forward Public Meeting Public meeting to discuss the intial assessment of FDA Hiring and Retention. Comprehensive and Continuous Assessment of Hiring and Retention 11/30/2017

Instructions for Use - Patient Labeling for Human Prescription Drug and Biological Products and Drug-Device and Biologic-Device Combination Products - Content and Format Draft Guidance Draft guidance providing recommendations for developing the content and format of an Instructions for Use (IFU) document. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 7/10/2019

Model Informed Drug Development Approaches for Immunogenicity Assessments Public Workshop Workshop on model informed drug development and best practices for immunogenicity and correlates of protection for evaluating biological products, including vaccines and blood products. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 6/9/2021

Patient-Focused Drug Development: Collecting Comprehensive and Representative Input Final Guidance Final guidance describing approaches to collecting comprehensive and representative patient and caregiver input on burden of disease and current therapy. (Draft guidance published 6/12/2018) Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 6/16/2020

Patient-Focused Drug Development: Methods to Identify What Is Important to Patients Guidance for Industry, Food and Drug Administration Staff, and Other Stakeholders Final Guidance Final guidance to recommend methods for collecting patient input. (Draft guidance published 9/30/2019) Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 2/25/2022

PDUFA Quarterly Hiring Updates Website Posting / Update Quarterly hiring data to provide updates on the status of PDUFA-hired FTEs. Set Clear Goals for Human Drug Review Program Hiring Last Updated: 4/12/2022

PFDD Public Repository Website Posting / Update Public repository for stakeholders which includes compendium of patient-focused drug development meeting resources and ongoing efforts on patient-focused drug development. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review Last updated: 11/24/2020

Population Pharmacokinetics Draft Guidance Draft guidance to assist sponsors of NDAs and BLAs in the application of population pharmacokinetic analysis. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 7/11/2019

Promoting the Use of Complex Innovative Designs in Clinical Trials Public Workshop Public workshop to discuss various complex adaptive, Bayesian, and other novel clinical trial designs, with a particular focus on clinical trial designs for which simulations are necessary to evaluate the operating characteristics, and the acceptability of those designs in regulatory decision-making. Enhancing Regulatory Decision Tools to Support Drug Development and Review 3/20/2018

Public Workshop: A Framework for Regulatory Use of Real-World Evidence Public Workshop Public workshop to discuss a framework for regulatory use of Real-World Evidence. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 9/13/2017

Publishing Target Timeframes Website Posting / Update Published target time frames for the 1) expected submission upload duration(s) and 2) timeframe between key milestones and notifications. Improve the Predictability and Consistency of PDUFA Electronic Submission Process 11/29/2021

Qualification Process for Drug Development Tools Guidance for Industry and FDA Staff Guidance Publication of new draft guidance which represents CDER’s and CBER’s current thinking on implementation of section 507 of the FD&C Act with respect to describing the process for requestors interested in qualifying DDTs and on taxonomy for biomarkers and other DDTs. Enhance Drug Development Tools Qualification Pathway for Biomarkers 11/24/2020

Rare Diseases: Early Drug Development and the Role of Pre-IND Meetings Guidance for Industry Draft Guidance Draft guidance to inform industry planning and participation in pre-IND meetings with FDA. Ehancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 10/15/2018

Real-World Data: Assessing Electronic Health Records and Medical Claims Data To Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Drug and Biological Products Draft Guidance Draft guidance on how RWE can contribute to the assessment of safety and effectiveness in regulatory submissions. Enhancing Regulatory Science and Expediting Drug Development 9/28/2021

Resource Capacity Planning & Modernized Time Reporting Implementation Plan Implementation Plan Implementation plan for FDA's approach to resource capacity planning and modernized time reporting. Resource Capcaity Planning and Modernized Time Reporting 3/30/2018