Governor Abbott Mobilizes Additional State Resources To Support Florida’s Hurricane Ian Response

September 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize additional state resources to Florida to assist their response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

“The State of Texas stands ready to continue assisting Florida as it recovers from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans are no stranger to emergency hurricane response and recovery efforts, and we will support Floridians as they undertake the formidable task of moving forward from this destructive storm."

TDEM activated the following resources this afternoon:

Texas A&M Forest Service: One Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Fire Engine Strike Team—consisting of 23 firefighters, five fire engines, and two command vehicles—to provide structural firefighting support for local jurisdictions in Florida

At the Governor's direction, TDEM deployed these resources to fulfil a request made by the State of Florida through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The firefighters and resources to fulfill this request for assistance were provided by Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue, Texarkana Fire Department, Lufkin Fire Department, Smith County Emergency Services District, Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, and San Antonio Fire Department.

Throughout the week as Hurricane Ian impacted Florida, Governor Abbott ordered the activation of state personnel and equipment to support Florida’s response and recovery efforts, including:

Additional resources may be deployed as requested.

EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system in which the requesting state is responsible for the reimbursement of mission costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.