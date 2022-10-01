Statement from SBA Administrator Guzman on Hurricane Ian

Washington, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 33 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, issued the following statement on Hurricane Ian:

"The SBA, in close coordination with FEMA and our state and local partners, is continuously monitoring Hurricane Ian to access its impact on the people of Florida and South Carolina. While the full extent of Ian's damage is being assessed, our thoughts are with the affected families and first responders who continue to support them and lead rescue efforts. And, our hearts are those who have lost loved ones and await news on family members.

"Following President Biden's swift action and approval of a major disaster declaration, SBA's disaster aid efforts have launched in conjunction with FEMA. Federal funding is now available to affected individuals in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole. Anticipating the potential impact caused by Hurricane Ian in South Carolina and other states, the SBA has already mobilized and pre-positioned disaster assistance staff and equipment ahead of time to ensure we are ready to leverage the full capacity of our financial relief programs and our disaster personnel across affected areas. Our goal remains to support impacted communities and small business owners with disaster assistance as quickly as possible.

"My team and I will continue to actively coordinate and work with FEMA and other emergency response officials to provide any assistance we can render as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the East Coast.

"Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App . Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others can give FEMA the number for that service.

