Botswana National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate all Batswana on the 56th anniversary of your country’s independence.

As you mark this momentous occasion, let us also celebrate the strong partnership between our two nations. Our close collaboration on shared priorities such as strengthening global health security, addressing the climate crisis, and promoting regional peace and stability, has only enhanced the enduring friendship between Botswana and the United States. This friendship extends beyond our governments to include strong people-to-people ties that have connected our countries for generations.

Please accept our congratulations on this anniversary of Botswana’s independence.

