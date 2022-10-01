Submit Release
Tuvalu National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Tuvalu as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your nation’s independence on October 1.

Our shared commitment to democracy and a free, open, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific has guided our relationship for over forty years. The United States greatly appreciates Tuvalu’s principled stance supporting democracy and looks forward to furthering our collaboration on the climate crisis, illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and future challenges that we may face together.

I congratulate the people of Tuvalu as you celebrate this historic and joyous day.

