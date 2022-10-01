Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,003 in the last 365 days.

Palau National Day

On behalf of United States of America, I congratulate the people of Palau on 28 years of independence and send you best wishes on your National Day.

Our nations have a long tradition of friendship and partnership. The vital U.S.-Palau relationship is built on shared values and common sacrifices. The United States and Palau’s shared commitment to democracy and a free, open, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide our relationship.

Earlier this year our two governments cooperated on the successful Our Ocean Conference in Palau. This conference is just one sign of how cooperation between the United States and Palau can have a strong, positive effect throughout the Pacific.

The results of the U.S.-Palau relationship include improved action on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; enhanced maritime cooperation; an aggressive response to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic; and a collaborative response to the ongoing climate crisis.

There is still more work to be done, but with the friendship the United States and Palau have built between our nations, we know there are many years of peace and prosperity to come.

You just read:

Palau National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.