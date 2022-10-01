Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,017 in the last 365 days.

Pullman contractor fined for improper decommissioning of well

Department of Ecology News Release - Sept. 20, 2022

OLYMPIA – 

A contractor in Pullman is facing penalties after illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house in Whitman County.

The Washington Department of Ecology issued a $10,000 fine to KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, for improperly decommissioning a well and decommissioning a well without a license. Dailey has also been ordered to hire a licensed well driller to either repair or decommission the well properly. 

In the spring of 2020, employees of KACI Construction razed a fire-damaged home in preparation for reconstruction. While clearing fire debris, construction workers damaged a well on the property, then filled the well with debris.

The homeowners discovered the incident months later after nearly falling into a hole caused by subsidence from the improperly filled well.

“Decommissioning a well needs to be done properly to protect nearby residents and to prevent environmental damage,” said Jaime Short, Ecology’s Eastern Region water resources manager. “The way KACI Construction filled in this well created unsafe conditions, so they have a responsibility to fix the problems.”

KACI Construction has 30 days to either pay the penalty or appeal to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.

You just read:

Pullman contractor fined for improper decommissioning of well

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.