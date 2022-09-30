IIROC Trade Resumption - GREN
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Madison Metals Inc.
CSE Symbol: GREN
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 10/3/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c6545.html