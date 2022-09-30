Sustainability Leader Shannon Family of Wines Welcomes Visitors to Lake County with Approachable Prices

Lake County Winery Celebrates First Certified Organic Harvest and Offers Tasting Menu and Bottle Prices that are Accessible for All

LAKE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established Lake County Winery, Shannon Family of Wines, is celebrating that this year's estate vineyard harvest will produce the first wines from the brand officially labeled CCOF "Made with Organic Grapes." While these wines won't be available to the public just yet, the winery is proud to offer tastings at The Mercantile and their Vigilance Tasting Room for just $20 to allow everyone to experience the sustainable wines and property. The winery is dedicated to establishing themselves as a value tasting experience for visitors seeking affordable Wine Country experiences.

"We know that for most, California Wine Country can feel inaccessible because of the high costs associated with it," shares owner Clay Shannon. "When we were evaluating the prices to set at our tasting locations, I knew that I wanted Shannon Family of Wines to be welcoming, and the best way to do that is to make it affordable and sustainable."

Shannon Family of Wines also offers desirable price points throughout their portfolio, with bottles costing between $20 and $70. Among these attractively priced wines are their OVIS wines, which are dedicated to the winery's regenerative farming practices. For visitors who want to take three or more bottles of wine home, the already stellar tasting fee gets waived, making the tasting fully complimentary. Wine Club members also have their tasting fees waived for them and a guest.

The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.

For more information on Shannon Family of Wines, visit http://www.shannonfamilyofwines.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Shannon Family of Wines

The Shannon Family of Wines is committed to preserving their land, not only for the great vineyard sites but also for the bear, elk, mountain lions, eagles, and other living creatures. Of their approximately 2,500 acres, only about 45% have been converted to vineyards. The balance of the land has been preserved for the wildlife which wanders through the property from the expansive wilderness areas adjoining the ranches. The vineyards were carefully planned out, leaving corridors open to migrating animals and protecting sensitive nesting areas, and will be 100% Certified and Organically farmed this year.

Media Contact

Brett Scallan, Shannon Family of Wines, 206-310-0814, brett@shannonridge.com

SOURCE Shannon Family of Wines