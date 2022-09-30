Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,061 in the last 365 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the selling of its share ownership in “Operadora de Tarjetas de Crédito Nexus S.A.”

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting the closing of the transaction with Minsait Payment Systems Chile S.A. (a subsidiary of “Indra Sistemas S.A.”, a company duly incorporated in Spain) –as informed through a material event notice, dated November 30th 2021– to sell our share ownership in “Operadora de Tarjetas de Crédito Nexus S.A.” (hereinafter “Nexus”). As a result, Minsait Payment Systems Chile S.A. has taken control of Nexus and Itaú Corpbanca, as well as all other shareholders, have ceased to be shareholders of Nexus.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo

You just read:

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the selling of its share ownership in “Operadora de Tarjetas de Crédito Nexus S.A.”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.