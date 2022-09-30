Sen. Muth Hosts Over 250 Veterans at Annual Veterans’ Expo 

OAKS, September 30, 2022 — State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Montgomery/Chester/Berks) today hosted more than 250 veterans from across Senate District 44 at her annual Veterans’ Expo.

The Veterans’ Expo, held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, featured more than 40 local and statewide veterans’ organizations and service providers who discussed many programs and services available to Pennsylvania veterans.

“Our veterans and their families have given so much to all of us and our country – and we must ensure that they are aware and able to apply for the benefits and services they are entitled to receive,” Muth said. “Thank you again to all our vendors and partners that made today’s event such as success. And thank you again to all our veterans for your service and your sacrifices.

As Democratic Chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Senator Muth has now hosted three Veterans’ Expos since taking office. This years’ Veterans Expo included the largest number of vendors and the largest attendance.

Some of the participating organizations included the Coatesville VA, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Chester County Recorder of Deeds and the Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds. In addition to veterans’ services, the event will also feature opportunities to receive flu shots and COVID-19 bivalent booster shots courtesy of Skippack Pharmacy.

Click here to view a full list of all the organizations that participated in Senator Muth’s Veterans’ Expo.