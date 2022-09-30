Submit Release
Cal Water Commends Governor Newsom’s Signature on Important Water Conservation Bill SB 1469 (Bradford/Becker)

Broad coalition of labor, environmental, business, consumer, and water groups supported bill that will help Californians conserve more water

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) today commended Governor Newsom for signing SB 1469 (Sens. Bradford, Becker), which makes permanent a proven program that has encouraged Californians to reduce their water use and helped keep water bills low for all customers, particularly low-income customers.

The bill had broad support among labor, business, consumer, and environmental groups; low-income advocates; local governments; and many others.

“We want to thank Governor Newsom for signing SB 1469,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “The bill will help expand water conservation efforts in California and improve resiliency, which could not be more important in light of longer and more frequent droughts. Climate change is going to challenge California’s water future indefinitely, and using water efficiently must become a way of life in our state.”

“In addition to thanking Governor Newsom for signing the bill, we thank Senators Bradford and Becker, who worked hard to get the bill over the finish line in the Legislature,” Kropelnicki continued.

Background:
Passage of SB 1469 gives water providers regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) a powerful tool that enables them to focus on conservation without the risk of not having the resources needed to safely and reliably operate their water systems.

SB 1469 allows these water suppliers to take advantage of a regulatory tool known as decoupling. Recognized as a regulatory best practice across the country, decoupling removes the link between water providers’ financial performance and the amount of water they sell. Instead of focusing on selling more water, utilities are able to turn their attention to expanding water conservation efforts and improving the safety and reliability of their water systems.

California Water Service serves more than 2 million people through about 494,500 customer connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. For more information, visit www.calwater.com.

