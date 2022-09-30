Submit Release
GOGL – 2022 AGM Results Notification

/EIN News/ -- Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 08:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

  2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

  3. To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

  4. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

  5. To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

  6. To re-elect Bjørn Tore Larsen as a Director of the Company.

  7. To re-elect Ben Mills as a Director of the Company.

  8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

  9. To approve remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  10. To approve an amendment to the bye-laws of the Company.

September 30, 2022

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



