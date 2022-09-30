Salima Surani and Billie Eilish spotted together at the Met Gala 2022 After Party
EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent producer and eunterpenur of two elite film studios, Salima Surani, was seen having fun with Academy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish. The two of them were seen enjoying each other’s company at the after-party of Met Gala 2022. Salima also posted pictures with Billie on her official Instagram handle.
The biggest fashion night out, Met Gala happens every summer. Renowned figures, young stars, famous celebrities and industry paragons are welcomed at this event. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, A-list celebrities descended upon the red carpet celebrating the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Renowned fashionista Salima Surani also graced the event with her presence.
After the main event wraps up, the stars unite for an after-party. Salima Surani met many celebrities at the Met Gala’s after party. She was seen dancing and having drinks with Academy Award winner and global singing sensation Billie Eilish. Both the old friends were seen flaunting their attires and posing for pictures together. Salima also posted pictures with Billie on her Instagram. The caption of those pictures is from Billie Eilish’s super hit song, Bad Guy.
As a fashionista herself, Salima loves to attend such events. It is pretty prominent on her Instagram that she likes to connect and socialize with celebrities and famous figures. Recently, she has also posted a picture with the President of The United States.
Salima Surani has been associated with the fashion and entertainment industry for the past few years. She has developed an ongoing working relationship with top names in the Industry. Salima has been associated with some of the prominent names of the industry, like Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros, Fox, Showtime, NBC, and HBO. In addition to that, she has worked with the world’s renowned editorial names such as Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Betsey Johnson, Donna Karan, John Varvatos & several others.
As filming & photo shoot territories become more diverse & in-demand, she prompts All Pictures Media to successfully expand within these global areas. Her roster of contacts & clients within the entertainment, fashion & PR industries prompted a natural move into the field of international & creative branding along with social & celebrity engagements in the regions of Istanbul, Dubai & Abu Dhabi.
Salima Surani
