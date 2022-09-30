This Luxury Real Estate Expert Is Representing The Developments Revitalizing The Gainesville Area

/EIN News/ -- Gainesville, GA, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following millions of dollars in funding to overhaul Gainesville, Georgia, one leading real estate expert is representing some of the developments as demand for townhomes and cottages is soaring.







In particular, luxury home specialist Dani Burns launched an effort to help aspiring Gainesville residents move into the high-end developments of Clarendon Commons and Forrest Vue. Burns points to these developments as being at the epicenter of a surge in offers and interest from people looking for either their first property, their next dream house, or a vacation home. “There’s truly something for every high-end taste in Gainesville now,” says Burns.

Developers and others have invested more than $200 million in revitalizing the city’s downtown in recent years, including a $75 million Courtyard Marriott hotel, major mixed-use buildings, and more, and it didn’t take long for high-income property investors to take note. One recent press article quotes a couple with a $450,000 budget for buying a retirement property, which provides a checklist of just some of the many reasons why people are flocking to Gainesville: a small town with big city amenities, proximity to an airport with great connections yet not too close to create noise or air pollution, consistently warm seasons, and attractions for family members of all ages. Gainesville “is beautiful and fits the bill,” the couple wrote.

Burns, who has more than 20 years of in-depth experience helping top income earners find their perfect properties in Georgia, echoes the compliments for booming Gainesville. “After the huge renovation, the local square is taking off as a desirable place to live,” she says. Currently a luxury home specialist with Keller Williams Realty Lanier Partners, Burns offers a suite of services that satisfy the demands of her clients who have either high net worth, high income, or both, and can help them whether they are looking to buy or sell.

In particular, she’s seeing a spike of interest in Clarendon Commons, a development on Oak Street with 12 townhomes and 8 cottages. Featuring state of the art fixtures, fittings and appliances, the properties are the subject of non-stop inquiries from potential owners. Forrest Vue is another Gainesville development that’s catching the eye of high-income and net-worth individuals either looking for a new primary residence or an investment property. Once complete, it will feature 15 individual homes, each with three beds, three and a half baths, garages, and courtyards, and similar first-rate fittings and fixtures as Clarendon Commons.

And many of the people who are thinking about buying into either of the two buzzworthy developments are looking to Burns to deftly use strong knowledge of the local property market to guide them through the purchasing process in a streamlined and stress-free way. “From luxury properties to small getaways, it’s my pleasure to assist clients with full-time, second home, or investment purchases,” says Burns, who has also invested in Georgia properties in and around Lake Lanier, routinely securing million-dollar sales.

