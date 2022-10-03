Children’s Square To Honor 2022 Jason Award Recipients Nov. 3

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Square U.S.A. board of directors will host the 37th annual Jason Awards Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Named for Jason, a 4-year-old Children’s Square student known for his spirit of youth, the awards trophy is a 14-inch bronze sculpture of a little boy, full of hope and optimism, running “full tilt” toward the future.

“The award represents the value we place on our children and the awesome responsibility we have in preparing them for the future,” said Dr. Viv Ewing, President and CEO. “More than 90 awards have been presented to outstanding community leaders since the inception of the awards in 1986.”

Jason’s joyful energy continues annually through the Jason awards by recognizing individuals, couples, organizations and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square U.S.A. Jason Award recipients demonstrate an extraordinary degree of Caring, Contribution and Commitment to children, families, communities and related causes. The lives and work of award recipients exemplify the Vision, Courage and Will needed to embrace opportunities and challenges in life.

The awards ceremony reception will begin at 6 p.m., with the program and dinner to follow. Dr. Carl Heinrich, retired President of Iowa Western Community College, Matt Wilber and the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office Juvenile Division, and President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Richard Webb are this year’s 2022 award recipients.

Heroes for Hope is the theme for the 2022 Jason Awards. This award honors everyday heroes in our community and our amazing staff who make sure our children and families have what they need to succeed.

Event sponsors include Lozier, Hy-Vee, PowerTech, Polina and Bob Schlott, Silverstone Group HUB, Joseph Thornton, Smith Peterson Law Firm, Iowa Western Community College, TS Bank, The Daily Nonpareil, US Bank, Scott and Susan Hartman, Friends of Children’s Square U.S.A., Dr. Tom and Jeanette Schierbrock, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dennis and Cindi Keithley, Lund-Ross, Paul and Lisa Gilmore, Security National Bank, Dr. Alan and Cordie Fisher, John Marshall, Union Pharmacy, Frontier Wealth Management, American Western Corporation, Thermal Services, Midstate Bank, Schroer and Associates, Ed and Emma Chance, the Doll Family, Jim and Becky Burgart, and Barb Schlott. More information on attending the event is available at childrenssquare.org/jason-awards.

About Children’s Square U.S.A.

Founded in 1882, Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. is a private, non-profit, non-denominational organization with a history of caring for children and families for 140 years. Fully licensed and accredited with more than 150 employees, Children’s Square offers programs and services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The organization’s main campus is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an office in Omaha, Nebraska that offers counseling, foster care and behavioral health programs.