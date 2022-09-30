REDICO to Open American House Senior Living Community in Oak Park

American House Oak Park currently accepting new resident applications

/EIN News/ -- Oak Park, Illinois, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REDICO recently announced the opening of American House Oak Park senior living community.

Located in the Village of Oak Park neighborhood on the corner of Madison St. and South Oak Park Ave., the new, 70-story community is currently accepting new residents looking for an independent, maintenance-free living.

American House Oak Park features private apartments with modern design and comfortable, inviting spaces, including 76 independent living, 66 assisted living and 35 memory care units.

The community also offers resort-style amenities that American House families come to expect, including a fitness center, spa, salon, formal and casual dining, a sky bar with craft cocktails, dinner theatre experiences, and accessibility to a wide range of shops, all encompassed by the downtown Chicago skyline.

“American House Oak Park is one of our premiere senior living communities and a long-awaited project in the neighborhood,” said Dale Watchowski, president and CEO for REDICO and American House. “The REDICO and American House teams have worked hard to ensure our new community enhances residents’ lifestyles, and meets their current and future needs. We can’t wait to welcome residents to their new home.”

REDICO officially opens American House Oak Park with a grand opening community event on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

To reserve a new apartment, call Shelana Thomas at 331-201-0081 or Samantha Toral at 248-309-7703. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit americanhouse.com/oak-park.

About REDICO

For more than 50 years, REDICO (Real Estate Development and Investment Company), has been a national leader in the real estate industry. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, REDICO offers a diverse portfolio of services, including real estate development, investment, asset management, property management, capital partnering and leasing. For more information, visit www.redico.com.

About American House

Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit americanhouse.com/oak-park.

Caitlyn Wolter Franco 734-787-2788 cwolter@franco.com