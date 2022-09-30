10 years of Authentic Selling® University: Founder Kendrick Shope Continues to Help Business Owners
The number 1 online sales training program for business owners, service providers, and coaches is coming back. For those who are looking to boost their sales, get more clients or learn sales tactics without being pushy, Authentic Selling University’s new batch is starting soon. The entire access to the program will be released for the registered candidates on 3rd October.
In 2011, renowned sales consultant and expert Kendrick Shope came up with a revolutionary idea. To help and teach online businesses how to make sales the same way, Kendrick introduced Authentic Selling® University (originally called sales school). Over the decade, the program has helped hundreds of individuals to get more customers, make more money and achieve financial freedom. The students have created millions of dollars in additional revenue and built profitable businesses. Precisely, the Authentic Selling® University has helped its students to be what they always wanted to become.
Authentic Selling® University is celebrating its 10th year. Since then, they have been helping business owners find and close more customers for businesses on 5 continents. Recently, Kendrick went live with two of the former graduates of ASU. During the session, Kendrick asked them to tell their experience with ASU and how the program helped the two of them in making their business grow. Kendrick herself was amazed that one of them, Kristi Brooks, had become the highest-paid wedding officiant. During the live session, Kristi acknowledged the efforts of Kendrick’s coaching and ASU. She said, “I am finally connecting with the people I was born to work with. So that actually comes from you (Kendrick). Right now, I am the highest paid wedding efficient in Michigan.”
Other than Kristi and Emma, who joined the live session, there are a number of people who have highly regarded Kendrick’s services at Authentic Selling® University. Those who are still on the fence about signing up for the program can visit the website and learn more about it. It’s an eight-week program with flexible payment options. For the ones looking for real coaching with guaranteed results and ready to earn raving fans for their business, then ASU is the next step.
https://kendrickshope.com/sales/
Kendrick Shope
