InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mobility Crutch (RSD-111)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to utilize crutches after an accident or surgery," said an inventor, from Ontario, Calif., "so I invented THE CRUNCH. My design eliminates the need to position and secure towels atop the crutch with duct tape."

The invention provides an improved design for a mobility crutch. In doing so, it enhances comfort under the arm and through the shoulder area. It also helps to reduce shock and pain during use. As a result, it could reduce recovery times. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for individuals who require a crutch.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSD-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

