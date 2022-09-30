Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,985 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Motivational/Celebratory Accessory (SCO-219)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to inspire users to focus and strive to become all that they can," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the ANOTHER ONE BUTTON. My design can also be used to celebrate various accomplishments such as a sale, scoring a goal or completing a task for school."

The invention provides a novelty item to spark motivation and inspiration. In can also be used to celebrate an accomplishment. As a result, it could help to promote confidence and self-worth and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, athletes, students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-motivationalcelebratory-accessory-sco-219-301636980.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Motivational/Celebratory Accessory (SCO-219)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.