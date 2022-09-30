Submit Release
American Humane Deploys to Florida in Aftermath of Devastating Hurricane Ian

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, is deploying to Florida in the wake of the devastating damage wrought by Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall on September 28th and barreled into Florida’s southwest coast, killing a number of people and displacing thousands in its path. It is already considered one of the worst storms to ever hit the state, with swirling winds, torrential rain and powerful storm surges tragically trapping both residents and their pets.

“American Humane is always ready to help both animals and people impacted by catastrophic, natural disasters like this one,” said American Humane CEO and president Dr. Robin Ganzert. “Our team will be working tirelessly to do everything it can to rescue the precious animals caught in the wake of this destruction and help the resilient people of Florida come back from this stronger than ever.”

American Humane’s Rescue Team, under Code 3 Associates along with ASAR Training and Response, is rushing to the impacted area today with the organization’s rescue truck. The huge, 50-foot mobile rescue unit makes it possible for American Humane first responders to be on the ground and providing aid to animals and relief organizations in real time.

The team will be assisting local authorities and animal shelters in Arcadia, DeSoto County, Florida to help rescue animals and provide much needed care and attention to animals struggling in the wake of this crisis.

To support the American Humane Rescue Team’s lifesaving work, please visit AmericanHumane.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.


