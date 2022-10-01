The Exceptional Services of Izzo Pro Create an Up-Roar for Them in the Industry
Las Vegas’ soon-to-be-married couples might have a lot on their plate to take care of, but if one thing that has a given answer, that is ‘who’s going to cover the wedding.’
Based in Las Vegas, Izzo Pro is known for providing professional videography and photography services for weddings, music videos, music production, commercial video and photography, but the recent hype has caught the attention of all bride-to-be(s).
“My husband was hesitant about paying for a videographer for our wedding, and he didn't think we needed one. As soon as we got our video back, he was in tears and thought it was money well spent. When Mario and his staff arrived at our room, they got right to work. They are professional, easy-going, good-spirited people, they were amazing, and so is the video!!” read one of the reviews.
Documenting the day from the heart to create photos and videos that will take you right back to the moment, Izzo Pro is professional at its job.
Danielle and Mario have experienced wedding photographers that love to shoot weddings all over Las Vegas in a relaxed and candid style. If you’re a fun and carefree couple, Dani will ensure she captures all those precious wedding day moments whilst your celebration unfolds around you. And Mario’s honest approach to creating images is perfect for creative couples looking for modern, heartfelt wedding photography.
Together, they are known to capture the authentic mood and energy of your wedding day so you can relive the moment over and over.
“Mario was incredible and the perfect choice for our wedding videography. He captured every special moment perfectly and our wedding dance from every angle. He even gave us HD photos from the videos that ended up being the best ones from the day! Thank you, Mario, for freezing this moment in time for us to remember for the rest of our lives!” another client pitched in for the review.
When asked about their passion and motivation for capturing these beautiful moments, the couple was open about their relationship with God as they mentioned,
“Hitting several valleys in our journey, we were forced to push into our creator God and trust wholeheartedly that he will always guide, provide and protect.”
If you’re on the hunt for a wedding photographer who will be able to encompass emotion, fun, and tears of joy, then you know where to go now!
About Izzo Pro
Izzo Pro specializes in cinematography and photography. The owners, Mario and Dani, are creative professionals who have been married with two beautiful sons. Mario and Dani are ready to provide exceptional service throughout your entire experience. With a passion for singing and songwriting along with videography and photography, they have accomplished much success in music production, videography, and photography.
Mario or Dani
