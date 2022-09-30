Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,132 in the last 365 days.

Co-Living Trend Driving Strong Returns for Gatsby Investment Real Estate Syndication Company

10 unit Multi-Family property on La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA. Gray and white building, surrounded by palm trees. Sunny California weather.

10 unit Muti-family property on La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA.

White and gray multi-family home with blue sky in the background

Multi-family Home

Modern Apartment building Los Angeles

Modern Apartment Building Los Angeles

Leader in the real estate world delivers at a pivotal moment for co-living trend while delivering great returns for syndication investors

Real estate historically generates higher-than-average returns and, since it’s backed by a physical asset, it’s less likely to be affected by market stock price fluctuation”
— Josefin Gatsby
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gatsby Investment today announced an optimal offering to meet the needs of its real estate syndication investors who want to take part in the trend of supplying multi-person housing for adults. Due to exorbitant housing and rental prices, there is now a growing demand for co-housing opportunities. Through syndication, Gatsby has put together multiple small investments from people and can aggregate the funds to build and buy properties. The company has a track record of excellent payouts and good returns to investors.

Gatsby Investment is known in the real estate industry because it is one of only a few firms to offer real estate syndication online for multi-family properties with large apartments that can accommodate multiple adults. Gatsby is also unique in that it offers shorter-term investment offerings than other syndicators in the market. A multi-family development can take 16-24 months with Gatsby. This stands in contrast to other syndication companies, which may require payback periods of seven years or more.

In addition, syndication is typically a more high-ticket sort of investment; however, Gatsby has provided a legitimate and profitable opportunity for smaller investors. With its strong niche, the firm enables good real estate returns despite roller coaster stock markets. Because of the co-living trend, adults are sharing spaces as roommates under the term, “co-living.” Gatsby is capitalizing on the trend to innovate and build bigger apartments with five bedrooms and bathrooms. This suits adults living together, yet gives people better comfort and privacy while still enabling them to pay less.

“Real estate historically generates higher-than-average returns and, since it’s backed by a physical asset, it’s less likely to be affected by market stock price fluctuation,” said a spokesperson for Gatsby Investment. “Unlike other asset classes, real estate can also help you hedge against inflation. Real estate syndication is an alternative investment type, similar to real estate crowdfunding. Capital is pooled from multiple investors, allowing people to access high-value real estate deals with a low minimum investment amount. Investors receive access to deals that would normally only be available to experienced, wealthy investors.

For more information and to schedule a call, visit gatsbyinvestment.com.

Josefin Gatsby
Gatsby Investment
+1 866-428-7291
info@gatsbyinvestment.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Why Invest in Real Estate Syndication? Learn how you can start building a diversified real estate portfolio through syndication with as little as $10k.

You just read:

Co-Living Trend Driving Strong Returns for Gatsby Investment Real Estate Syndication Company

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.