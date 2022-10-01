After The Success of Izzo Pro, Mario and Dani Launch their New Brand for Soon-to-be Couples

Mario and Dani, owners and founders of Izzo Pro, launched their new business by the name Weddings at the Wall, and people are excitedly looking forward to it.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- All-inclusive wedding packages are a great option for couples desiring stress-free weddings, but a wedding in Las Vegas that can go ‘stress-free’ seems too good to be true.However, we have witnessed how you can actually make planning your Las Vegas wedding and reception a simple and enjoyable experience if you work with the right team. And, according to the reviews, only two miles from Las Vegas BLVD, the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, known as Weddings at the Wall , is already in full swing, hosting intimate and fun wedding ceremonies.Eliminating empty promises, Weddings at the Wall not only offers a wedding chapel but wedding coordinators, floral arrangements, photographers, etc., too, making it a complete package for every couple out there.“I was so impressed by their flow of work. The coordinators to photographers, and even the magic officiant! I was not at all expecting the wedding to turn out as it did!” One of the reviews read.Owned by Mario and Dani, it wasn’t a shock when the power couple launched Weddings at the Wall after the huge success of Izzo Pro. All critics turned their eyes on them, but Mario and Dani did what they do best; climb up the ladder of success, one step at a time.When asked about their motivation and key to success, the couple was happy to explain, “Trusting in God that He will provide no matter what is key for our success.”It’s not a secret how many customers have already hired this agency, and many are waiting for the critique. The reviews that come in flooding are not only good but are based on prayers and happiness for the owners who made things so easy.“Even though they are recently launched, I was not at all skeptical about hiring them due to the immense success of Izzo Pro, and why would I not hire a team that takes care of the entire wedding while I get to actually ‘enjoy’ it! God bless Mario and Dani!” Another review read.If you’re looking for an all-inclusive Las Vegas wedding with dazzle, you know where they are.About Weddings at the Wall:Weddings at the Wall is a brand new Las Vegas Wedding Chapel providing an all-inclusive experience. The wedding chapel provides an in-house wedding coordinator, wedding officiant, video and photo team, and floral.The Owners:The owners, Mario and Dani, are creative professionals who have been married with two beautiful sons. Mario and Dani are ready to provide exceptional service throughout your entire experience. With a passion for singing and songwriting along with videography and photography, they have accomplished much success in music production, videography, and photography.