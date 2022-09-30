Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,057 in the last 365 days.

Deadline for Riparian Buffer Strip Program Approaching

The South Dakota Department of Revenue reminds landowners that applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by October 14, 2022.

Eligible riparian buffer strips can receive a reduction in the assessed value for property tax purposes. Only land within 120 feet of a listed lake, river or stream may be classified as a riparian buffer strip and grazing is prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Landowners approved for the riparian buffer strip program may receive an increased reduction in property value. In addition, there is no longer an annual application. Once approved, the new assessed value of the eligible property will be approved for 10 years or until the property changes use. Lastly, land impacted by center pivot irrigation can now be harvested or mowed starting June 25.

Applicants may view a web map to help determine which waters qualify under the program. The interactive map can be accessed at https://danr.sd.gov/Press/DataAndMapping.aspx.

Applications must be submitted to the director of equalization in the county where the property is located. To learn more about the property tax incentive or access the application, visit https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/#buffer. We would like to remind landowners that to be eligible for the 2023 assessment for taxes payable in 2024, applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by October 14, 2022.

You just read:

Deadline for Riparian Buffer Strip Program Approaching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.