MassDEP Penalizes Calnan Associates for Surface Water Violations after Pollutants Discharged into New Bedford Harbor 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $10,120 penalty to Calnan Associates, Inc. for violations of surface water discharge regulations at its facility in New Bedford. On September 9, 2021, a commercial fishing vessel owned and operated by Calnan discharged oily bilge water to a paved surface and stormwater catch basins at Pier 3 and then to surface waters of New Bedford Harbor.

In a consent order with MassDEP, Calnan is required to pay $5,000 of the penalty, with the remaining penalty suspended provided the company does not incur additional violations within two years.

“MassDEP has been working hard to eliminate the discharge of oil from fishing vessel bilges into New Bedford Harbor. Vessels are prohibited from releasing this material into the waterways of the Commonwealth,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “Importantly, MassDEP enforces these requirements for both the health and safety of our local communities and the environment.”

