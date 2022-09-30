Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Trev Alberts on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode forty-one of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 41st episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor for Athletics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During the episode, Alberts discusses his experience playing college football, his tenure at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and the current status of Husker athletics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A veteran administrator and College Football Hall of Famer, Alberts returned to lead the athletic program of his alma mater in July 2021. As a student, Alberts was an All-American on and off the field, winning Nebraska’s first Butkus Award in 1993. That same year, he was first team All-American in all publications, Big Eight male athlete of the year, Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year, and the Football News National Defensive Player of the year. At the 1994 Red-White Spring Game, his No. 34 jersey was retired, and in 2015 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Alberts was the fifth pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played until he retired in 1996. Following his NFL career, he served as an analyst for both college and pro football on several major national sports networks.

Prior to his current role, Alberts spent 12 years as Athletic Director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. There, he guided the program through a successful transition to the Division I level. Alberts and his wife, Angie, have three children: Chase, Ashtynne, and Breanna.

