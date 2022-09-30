Leading Web3 investor DWF Labs invests $2,000,000 into the AirDAO Ecosystem

The investment fortifies AirDAO’s mission to make Web3 accessible to all.

/EIN News/ -- Lausanne, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirDAO has announced the first close of its ongoing funding round, with an investment of 2 million Dollars from DWF Labs into AirDAO’s fledgling DeFi ecosystem.

The recently closed deal is a strategic twofold partnership—DWF Labs boosts the development of the up-and-coming ecosystem with investment, provides market-making services, and gives the AirDAO team access to their numerous partners across different verticals.

DWF Labs is a leading global investor in early-stage Web3 projects, seeking to invest in and support visionary founders that want to build the future of Web3. DWF Labs gives their portfolio companies access to their broad skillset, including OTC trading solutions and market-making. Digital Wave Finance, the parent company of DWF Labs, is a prominent market-maker consistently ranking among the top five trading entities by volume in the cryptocurrency markets worldwide.

Formerly known as Ambrosus Ecosystem, AirDAO is the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) governing the AMB-Net blockchain. AirDAO aims to bring the benefits of Web3 to a previously untapped global audience with a suite of user-friendly products, making DeFi more accessible for the average user.

The flagship AirDAO Dashboard unlocks the power of dApps (Decentralized Applications) by streamlining the DeFi experience into an intuitive, all-in-one interface. This simplicity-focused approach is evident in the first DEX (Decentralized Exchange) released on the dashboard–FirepotSwap. FirepotSwap turns the usually complicated trading experience into a simple swap of assets and gives users the ability to stake tokens with one click and earn rewards in return.

