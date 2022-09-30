Submit Release
Learn different campfire cooking techniques in Jefferson City Oct. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.-- There is nothing better than a warm campfire on a cool fall evening, except maybe fresh food being cooked over that campfire. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn different campfire cooking techniques at Runge Nature Center on Oct. 12 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Participants will learn different tips and tricks of cooking over a campfire, and then attendees will have the opportunity to try it for themselves. Once the food is finished cooking, everyone will have the chance to taste the product of their work.

This event is open to participants ages 10 and older, and prior registration is required. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qw. For any questions, contact the instructor at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

