Reed Smith Podcast Hosts Strategic Pricing Expert Marsha Lindquist

Amazon #1 Best Seller Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy

Government Contracts Coffee Break gives listeners a birds-eye view of ideas that help companies with their best pricing approach featuring Marsha Lindquist.

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developing winning pricing strategies is important in the over $650 billion annual Gov Con market. Listeners can tune into the podcast via the Reed Smith website at https://www.reedsmith.com/en/perspectives/2022/09/strategic-pricing-101 . Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. In the Reed Smith podcast, listeners were treated to the pricing gems that give them the competitive edge ideas to reach their desired target contract price.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“There are several books on pricing written for the Government market. Few are anything more than abstract concepts with little to no tactics or recommended strategy. This book is a paradigm shift.”

Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to encourage Federal Gov Cons to open their pricing discussions and bring strategy to the monetary offers they present to the Government. The author is an experienced financial advisor to small and large companies who regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines practical expertise with decades of knowledge in this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price. Ms. Lindquist has written extensively about Government contracting and offers her ideas in a thought-provoking manner in her presentations. Explained Lindquist:

“Successful Government contractors are financially savvy. What they do does not happen by accident or without solid financial plans that involve strategic pricing.”

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As an Amazon reviewer commented:

“I am recommending her tactical, well-written, concise, and easy-to-understand dissection of profitable pricing to all my clients. And the downloadable tools she offers in the book for all readers are an incredible value-add to the book.” Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert to Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.