Alliant Energy supercharges battery deployment

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With major advances in the transition to creating safe, clean renewable energy generation, Alliant Energy announces plans to add 175 megawatts (MW) of battery storage in Wisconsin. The plan, filed today (Sept. 30, 2022) with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, calls for battery storage facilities to be developed in Grant and Wood counties, alongside two previously approved Alliant Energy solar arrays.



“Just like the batteries you’d find in a cell phone, laptop or car, the storage systems we’re developing can deliver energy to power our lives when we need it,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company. “As we transition to cleaner, more cost-effective renewable energy, the added capacity and unique capabilities of these energy storage solutions will strengthen our generation portfolio, improve reliability and help meet customer needs. It’s just one more way we’re delivering on our purpose-driven strategy.”

The Grant County battery project (100 MW/400 MWh), located at the Grant County Solar site in the town of Potosi, could store enough energy to power over 100,000 Wisconsin homes for four hours. The Wood County battery project (75 MW/300 MWh), located at the Wood County Solar site in the town of Saratoga, could store enough energy to power over 80,000 Wisconsin homes for four hours. Alliant Energy has worked closely with these communities over the past several years to maximize the economic and environmental benefits of the company’s renewable energy investments.

“Our mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service that customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly,” said de Leon. “As a leader in renewable energy generation, Alliant Energy is well-positioned to accelerate the development of this energy storage capacity in Wisconsin. For customers, this means greater reliability and long-term affordability as we transition toward a cleaner energy future.”

Alliant Energy is following the plan outlined in its Clean Energy Blueprint to bring clean, reliable and affordable energy to customers for years to come. The plan includes constructing nearly 1,100 MW of utility-scale solar energy at 12 sites across Wisconsin. The added flexibility created by battery energy storage solutions will diversify and complement Alliant Energy’s generation portfolio while increasing customer access to safe, reliable energy even when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

Pending PSCW approval, Alliant Energy plans to begin construction on these battery projects in 2023 and expects them to be in service by Fall 2025. For more information on Alliant Energy’s battery projects, visit alliantenergy.com/battery.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company, based in Madison, Wisconsin, provides service to approximately 485,000 electric and 200,000 natural gas customers. The company’s mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

