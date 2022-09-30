Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,123 in the last 365 days.

A Peek Inside … Derek Yarnell’s Office

GPU wall
Yarnell’s 36-box DIY privacy wall—worth about $75,000 in GPUs—contains just a tiny portion of the packaging for 1,500 units he oversees at the UMIACS data center in the A.V. Williams Building, as well as at workstations in graduate labs.

“They were first designed as gaming devices, but now we can do a lot of interesting scientific computing,” he said. As an undergrad, Yarnell couldn’t have dreamed of one day overseeing such a vast computational infrastructure.

“Graduating when I did, I hit the iron hot. I was in the right place at the right time,” said Yarnell. Today, UMIACS’ computers play host to a variety of high-performance computing applications, especially machine learning research. He supports the work of about 80 researchers across campus in areas as varied as computational linguistics, robotics and human-computer interaction.

You just read:

A Peek Inside … Derek Yarnell’s Office

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.