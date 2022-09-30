Diverse Supplier Development Corporation has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
Paul F. Mara, Founder of Diverse Supplier Development Corporation
DSDC and NVBDC partner to assist SD/VOBs win new business from Fortune 5,000 corporations and to assist corporations in meeting diversity supplier objectives.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Diverse Supplier Development Corporation (DSDC) to NVBDC’s Task Force. DSDC is a one-stop resource for maximizing SD/VOB certification, supplier diversity, business development, and company growth
As a member of the Task Force, DSDC looks forward to assisting NVBDC SD/VOB’s in leveraging and maximizing their certification to win new business with Fortune 5,000 corporations, fellow SD/VOB’s, and beyond. DSDC’s national network of tools, resources, business, and supplier diversity experts are ready to assist companies with:
• Certification (preparation)
• Business Readiness & Performance
• Best Practice Education & Market Connections/Sales
DSDC has adopted “Upstream” and “Downstream” business approaches to bringing NVBDC certified SD/VOBs together with the Fortune 5,000 corporations. Their “Upstream” approach strategically, & tactically identifies procurement opportunities for client SD/VOB’s. DSDC connects the SD/VOB’s with the right people at the right corporations and teaches them to compete to win new business. DSDC’s “Downstream” approach assists corporations who are looking for qualified, diverse, certified SD/VOBs to meet diverse purchasing objectives.
Since 2018, DSDC has worked on 870 such opportunities with 50+ corporations.
“We founded Diverse Supplier Development Corporation to bring awareness to the veteran business community of the brave new world of private sector supplier diversity and the estimated $96 billion of new annual revenue opportunities made possible only by National Veteran Business Development Council and their certification program,”
commented Paul F. Mara, Founder, Diverse Supplier Development Corporation.
NVBDC MVO Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and dependable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about Diverse Supplier Development Corporation visit their website at dsdcpro.com
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
